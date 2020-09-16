Sweet Home out of fire evacuation warning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SWEET HOME — Sweet Home is no longer under a Level 1 — be ready — fire evacuation warning, according to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon.

“Sweet Home was released about noon,” City Manager Ray Towry said. “We’re really pleased with the efforts of everybody involved in containing and controlling the Holiday Farm Fire’s growth. A lot of our local logging families deserve credit along with our state and federal agencies.”

Towry said Sweet Home residents are ready to get back to normal.

“It’s still very smoky here today and we hope that will soon improve,” Towry said. “We feel badly for our neighbors and fellow Linn County residents who haven’t fared as well. We especially feel badly for Sen. Girod, who lost his family home in this fire. He has been a tremendous advocate for our community.”

Also included in that action were the communities of Crawfordsville and Holley; the area north of Highway 228; the Wiley Creek area; and the Highway 20 corridor.

Level 2 areas were also downgraded to a Level 1 warning including the Upper Calapooia Road, Crescent Hill Road, West Brush Creek Road from Highway 228 to the Lane County line.