Kim Lyddane’s office isn’t quite set up yet.
She’s propped her wedding photo up next to her computer which, as of Monday morning, finally was connected to the all programs she needs. A few photos on the floor lean against the wall, marking the spot where they'll eventually take residence, a few feet higher up. Plants given to her by fellow staff members sit next to the very first windows she’s ever had at work.
In fact, the office is easily twice the size of any workspace she’s had in the past and the shoes she’s been asked to fill, even bigger.
Lyddane has been on the job as Albany’s Parks and Recreation Director for four days, beating out 44 other applicants. But Monday was her first without Ed Hodney —her predecessor who spent 16 years behind the desk in what is now her new, big office.
Hodney helped guide Lyddane through her first few days before heading into retirement, leaving behind a staff Lyddane said has been nothing but welcoming and a bookshelf full of things she isn’t sure about but will have to learn.
There are plans and binders full of old projects and projects still set to come and Lyddane said she will eventually get through them. But for now, she's settling in.
“This staff, this time of year, they’re working,” she said. “It’s an incredibly busy season and I want to make sure I’m supporting staff and learning the ins and outs of the community.”
It’s not Lyddane’s first time in Albany, though. In 2007, she was attending the University of Oregon in the arts administration graduate program and interned in the department she now heads.
“I got to know some of the staff and had a few supervisors, including Ed,” she said of her internship. “I worked on the first greenery project at River Rhythms and the Keep America Beautiful forum.”
After leaving the internship, which lasted about three months, and graduating from UO, Lyddane spent nearly eight years at Willamalane Parks and Recreation in Springfield as the manager for special events, outdoor recreation and adult activities.
When she saw the job posting in Albany she decided to throw her hat into the ring and when she got the call from City Manager Peter Troedsson offering her the position, she managed to contain her excitement until the call ended.
“We’re very happy to have Kim on board, and we’re encouraged by her energy and enthusiasm," Troedsson said. "She’s arrived at the busiest time of year for Parks and Recreation, but she’ll continue to confront challenges throughout the year. She has a great team in the Parks and Rec department and we expect great things from her.”
Now, just a few days shy of the Thursday kickoff to the annual River Rhythms outdoor concert series, the Maryland native is working on getting acclimated and is making the trek from Springfield to Albany with the help of audio books and podcasts. She and her husband Cliff plan to relocate this summer.
In listing the amenities that helped her make the decision to move north, she identifies Albany as “they.” “They have the gold standard in concerts.” “They have so many outdoor activities.”
She stops abruptly to correct herself — something she's been doing since she arrived in that big office.
“I’m still learning to say ‘we,’” she said.