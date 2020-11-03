Sprenger, Nyquist sprint to Linn County board seat wins

The Linn County Board of Commissioners will include a female commissioner for the first time in 20 years, with Tuesday night’s election of State Rep. Sherrie Sprenger to the Position 3 seat being vacated by retiring Commissioner Will Tucker.
Sprenger, a Republican, won handily over three challengers with 65% of the vote, 42,642 to Scott Bruslind’s 17,340 votes. Gary Sullivan picked up 3,810 votes and Christopher Wade received 1,387 votes.
Incumbent and board chairman Roger Nyquist was unopposed for Position 2.
Sprenger said she was cleaning out her home office the other day and came across a clipping from the Democrat-Herald in 2010, when she was elected to the House of Representatives.
It read, “I am going to start with just being very thankful and grateful that people are putting their trust in me and giving me the privilege and responsibility of serving them in Salem.”
Sprenger said the only thing that has changed is that she will now be focused on serving everyone in Linn County.
Sprenger, 55, has a degree in management and communication from Corban University. She has served in the state Legislature since 2008, when she was appointed to fill a vacancy.
Sprenger said she ran for local office because she has the “unique ability to bridge state and local government, using the extensive relationships I have built over the years.”
Sprenger plans to hold 100 meetings with Linn County residents in her first 100 days in office to “learn what’s important to the people of Linn County.”
Sprenger’s opponents included: Lebanon-area resident Scott Bruslind, 61, who has a master’s degree in agricultural education from the University of Arizona and is an analytical chemist; Sweet Home resident Gary Sullivan, a carpenter and logger; and Christopher Wade, a Sweet Home resident who has an associate’s degrees in general studies and applied science and is working toward a management degree at Oregon State.
Albany businessman Roger Nyquist, 59, was elected to his sixth term as a Linn County Commissioner.
Nyquist garnered 48,807 votes.
A 1979 West Albany High School graduate, Nyquist owns Lake Shore Lanes bowling center in Albany.
During his current four-year term, Nyquist was the point person in a $1 billion class action breach of contract lawsuit that lasted for 30 days in Linn County Circuit Court and lead the effort to obtain $25 million from the Oregon Department of Transportation to develop an intermodal transportation system at the former International Paper mill site in Millersburg.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve the citizens of Linn County for another four years,” Nyquist said. “I never take anything for granted. We will be facing greater challenges in the next four years than we have in my lifetime, but there are also going to be some great opportunities.”
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
