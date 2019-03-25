The Soroptimist International of Albany will hold two Mother’s Day flower sales starting at 7:30 a.m. on May 9 at the Rhodes-Warden Insurance Agency. The second sale will be held at 7:30 a.m. May 10 at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital and Samaritan North Albany Clinics.
A variety of 12-inch fuchsia, shade and full sun hanging baskets will be available for $29.
All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Soroptimists’ operations, scholarship and student assistance projects.
Quantities will be limited and sales will end when flowers are sold out.