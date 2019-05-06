The Linn County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team is recruiting individuals between the ages of 14 and 18. A mandatory recruitment event for interested individuals will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 13 at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
The application process includes a background check, physical aptitude test and oral interviews. Successful applicants will be eligible to attend a 10-day academy set for June 14-24 that will feature training in wilderness survival, shelter building, search tactics, first aid and compass reading.
For more information, contact Lt. Joe Larsen, 541-812-2272 or visit linnsheriff.org. Applications are available online or at the Sheriff’s Office, 1115 Jackson St. SE.