Norma Jean Bennett, 91, of Albany passed away Saturday at Albany General Hospital. A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, at Fisher Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Hope Church in Albany. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
Richard "Dick" James Carney, 78, of Albany, passed away on November 20, 2019. A rosary service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany on Wednesday, December 4, at 10 a.m. with a funeral mass to follow at 10:30. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Delwin Daniel Kropf, 85, of Corvallis, passed away on November 21, 2019. A memorial service for Delwin will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Fairview Mennonite Church in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
June Rutquist Weiss, 89, of Corvallis, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Albany. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 29, at the Church of the Good Samaritan in Simpson Hall, Corvallis. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.