Registered voters should have received their ballots for the May 21 election. Below is a brief look at the candidates running for various school board positions throughout Linn County. Not all candidates chose to take part in the Q&A.
JEFFERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT
Kaye Jones
Age: 76
Occupation: Retired
What is your connection to the district and why did you run?
I live in the school district and want the best outcomes for all our students.
What can you bring to the board?
I have served for the last eight years on the Jefferson School District 14J School Board of Directors (Zone 1) as well as the Oregon School Board Associations Board of Directors (District 12) for one two-year term.
The focus of the OSBA board has been for stable, sustainable state school funding. During my time on the school board, we applied and received a matching grant from ODE for Capital Improvement Grant of $4 million if we passed a bond. Our middle school and a wing at the elementary school are currently under construction.
What issues do you believe are most pressing for Jefferson School Board of Directors?
The School Board of Directors is working to build a positive working relationships among the Board. We are focusing on Moving Jefferson Forward and sharing the great things that are happening in our schools.
Luv Paresa
Position 3
Occupation: Registered nurse
Age: 45
What is your connection to the district and why did you run?
I am connected to the district in multiple ways. I have lived in Jefferson for nearly 40 years. My husband, two sons and myself have all attended the Jefferson schools. Starting with my oldest son and now again with my youngest, I have volunteered at the Elementary School.
I also was active in the passage of the $16 million 14J Jefferson School District Bond that passed in May 2017. Since its passage I have been on the Bond Oversight Committee to ensure the structures were built as voted on by the community while remaining on budget.
After several members of the community suggested it to me, I decided to run for the school board because I felt I have a lot to offer. Going through the bond process and final passage took several years. During that time I developed a greater understanding of the board processes and would like to deepen that knowledge while making positive changes for our educational district.
What can you bring to the school board?
If given the opportunity, I'd like to bring new ideas and collaboration to the other board members and district.
What issues do you believe are most pressing for Jefferson School Board of Directors?
The issue I believe that is most pressing is financial. It's no surprise that our schools are underfunded statewide. Better finances open doors and gives all students the opportunity to pursue their dreams. I once heard someone say, "The most important number to a student is their zip code." I truly believe all students should have the same opportunities no matter if you live in the big cities of Portland or small communities like Jefferson.
Melissa LaCrosse
Position 3
Occupation: Classroom volunteer
Age: 44
What is your connection to the district and why did you run?
When my son was in eighth grade at Jefferson Middle School and my daughter was in third grade, I began volunteering at Jefferson Elementary School. My daughter’s fourth-grade class had 36 students that year. There was a great need for helping students with reading, spelling and math. With the high class size and need for classroom help, I began volunteering nearly full time.
I enjoyed helping students with reading, math and spelling and fun projects like art. My volunteer time in the classroom — making a difference in a student's life — has been one of the most personally rewarding things I have done.
As a parent, I was concerned with class sizes, facilities and a long list of needs in our district. There was a position opening on the Jefferson Board. I began attending Board meetings and realized I wanted to make a difference advocating for our students and improving our District. I was elected to the Jefferson Board in 2015.
What can you bring to the school board?
I bring four years of experience that includes training, advocacy and commitment to the students of Jefferson. My background in government and public sector experience is extremely helpful with policy, budget and labor relations. When it comes to accountability, I ask questions and I expect transparency. I am passionate about quality education for all of our students. I take time to listen, explain issues and answer questions. When I don’t have answers, I research and I find information for my families and my community.
What issues do you believe are most pressing for Jefferson School Board of Directors?
I feel the Jefferson board needs to understand its role in governance. Our board needs to be well-trained and competent in areas like policy and budget matters. We are in a period of transition with a new superintendent and administrators.
Now, more than ever, the board needs to make sure they are prepared to ask questions, provide transparency to our community and bring accountability. Our community expects integrity at every level. Everything we do should be for the benefit of the students in our community. It is our job to ensure we’re providing them the tools needed for success.
As we near the finish line on our new middle school and elementary school capital construction projects, there is uncertainty on what size of budget shortfall we face. Construction costs exceeded original design estimates. We were required to replace an aging waterline and add a turn lane. We need estimates to forecast.
Our formal budgeting process hasn’t begun. Our district is in a period of declining enrollment. We’re still working through budgetary issues discovered over the summer; we narrowly missed losing our Title I, Title II and Title III federal funding and calculation errors were made on our ending fund balance. I still have questions. I want to make sure our next budgeting process is thorough and we don't further jeopardize our funding sources.
In your case, what have you done during your tenure on the board that highlights your experience?
In my tenure on the board I have worked to quickly learn and understand our programs and policies, and understand roles and responsibilities. By spring of my second year on the Jefferson board, I completed the highest level of Oregon School Boards Association’s (OSBA) Leadership Oregon Program. I attended AVID training with our teachers last summer. I attended Oregon Response to Instruction and Intervention (RTII) my first year on the board. My training and networking opportunities have provided valuable insight on what we can bring to Jefferson School District for our students.
I was part of the small community group that worked on our construction bond. It took three attempts. We successfully passed a $14.35M bond in 2017 by 15 votes, with the $4 million matching grant from the state.
In 2018 I was elected to the Oregon School Board Association Board of Directors to serve the Marion region. I also sit on the OSBA Legislative Policies Committee. I have been awarded scholarships through OSBA to represent Oregon at the national level. I attended the National School Board Association (NSBA) Conference last spring. This past January I went to Washington, DC, where I attended NSBA’s Equity Symposium and Advocacy Institute. I lobbied on Capitol Hill for our schools and locally in Salem.
I continue to volunteer in the classroom and in the district with over 1,600 hours of volunteer time during the 2017-18 school year. Volunteering keeps me connected to the students and families that I serve.
CENTRAL LINN SCHOOL DISTRICT
Randy Smith
Zone 1
Age: 59
Occupation: Retired
What is your connection to the district and why did you run?
Both of my children attended and graduated from Central Linn School District elementary and high schools. My wife, Karen, currently is employed by the Central Linn School District as the Elementary Library Tech. I taught high school mathematics for the Central Linn School District for 22 years. I retired in the fall of 2017.
I believe I can bring a working knowledge of how a high school is operated from an employee perspective as well as help make level-headed decisions about district policy. I believe that two current and ongoing issues are facilities and maintaining a focus on what is best for our kids.
Jennifer Duringer
Zone 4
Age: 42
Occupation: Research scientist at Oregon State University
What is your connection to the district and why did you run?
My husband and I live in Brownsville and our children proudly attend Central Linn Elementary School in Halsey, in the third- and fifth-grades. I thought that becoming a school board member would be a great way to contribute to the school district and my community, and allow me to participate in supporting the best education and learning environment possible for our staff and students. There has been tremendous achievement and momentum at the elementary, middle and high schools in recent years, and it is exciting to have the chance to continue to build on that.
What can you bring to the school board?
My background as a scientist trained me to gather and process lots of information for a given question or subject; I also have to develop grants and budgets on a regular basis to sustain my research program. I believe that I can utilize those skills to tackle some of the issues that we are facing. I also really enjoy engaging with people, especially one-on-one. I look forward to speaking with constituents of the Central Linn School District and hearing their input so that we as a board can make decisions with the greater community in
What issues do you believe are most pressing for the Central Linn School District Board?
First, addressing our facilities and developing a long term plan for both the elementary and middle/high school sites. Our board has had numerous conversations at board meetings and work sessions this year, as we hope to build off of recent seismic and planning grants that we received. Second, providing adequate support for our staff and students including wrap-around/mental health services, counselors and food programs.
In your case, as a current member of the board, what have you done during your tenure that highlights your experience?
I was only recently appointed to the board in September 2018, so most of my tenure has been a steep learning curve of understanding board processes and where the board influences K-12 education. If elected, I hope to bring a lot of energy to the next four years of the CLSD board, and look forward to working with my community.
Carie Simon
Zone 1
Age: 39
Occupation: Client service representative for PacificSource
What is your connection to the district and why did you run?
My son is currently attending Central Linn Elementary. I have chosen to run for this position as an effort to plug into the community and help make a difference where I can.
What can you bring to the school board?
I feel that I can bring a fresh set of eyes to the board as we navigate the topics/issues facing our school district. I grew up in a small town and I understand the unique challenges and great benefits of a small community/school district.
What issues do you believe are most pressing for the Central Linn School District Board?
There are a few things that I feel strongly about, but I believe everyone would agree that our facilities are of great concern. The board and district, together, have made great strides towards finding the best solutions for our community. I do believe that there is still great work to be done here and I look forward to the opportunity, of being apart of that work.
SCIO SCHOOL DISTRICT
Kerri Hyde
Position 1
Age: 44
Occupation: Homemaker, wife and mother of three girls
I enjoy serving and supporting our district and community. I hope to see each student graduating with a clear plan, whether it be college or a trade, and with the tools and support to make it happen. I strive for open communication within our community and to make good decisions that will improve the overall quality of our school district that I am so very proud of. It takes a village and I am thankful to be a part of ours!
Hank McDonald
Position 4
Age: 37
Occupation: City of Albany business owner
What is your connection to the community and why did you run?
I graduated from Scio High in 2000. My daughter, nieces and nephews go to Scio.
What can you bring to the board?
Passion and a sense of pride for the Scio School District.
What are the most pressing issues for your school district?
There's exciting things happening in our district and I'm happy that I get to be part of them.