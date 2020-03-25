Public Safety Log (March 25)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Errant bullet — At 2:52 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 24000 block of Brush Creek Road reported a bullet struck their house. Under investigation.
Missing motor — At 5 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 38000 block of SW Filbert St., Scio, reported that sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday, someone stole a 9.9 horsepower Mercury outboard boat motor from the back of his boat.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Missing money — At 6:19 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue reported that someone is withdrawing money from his bank account with his permission.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Arson plea and sentence — From Monday morning. Scott Allen Sumpter, 50, of Albany, pleaded no contest to first-degree arson and was sentenced to 31 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections. The arson occurred on March 7 at Plaza Postal and Shipping, 1143 Santiam Road S.E. in Albany. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Elude — From Tuesday afternoon. Travis Earl Pressey, 41, was charged with felony attempt to elude (by vehicle), failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged, reckless driving, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and three counts of reckless endangering. The crimes allegedly occurred on Jan. 17 and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
