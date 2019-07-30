LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Mail issues — About 2:26 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 31000 block of River View, Lebanon, reported finding numerous pieces of mail that belongs to other people in his mailbox. About 9:12 p.m., callers in the 36000 block of Folsom Road, Albany, and 38000 block of Weirich Drive, Lebanon, reported mail had been stolen and dumped near Sweet Home.
Pony at large — 8:08 p.m. July 28, 400 Block of 400 Hazel St. Caller reported a pony at large. Despite the deputy’s best efforts, the pony was deemed to be far more athletic than the deputy and could not be caught. The deputy attempted to reason with the pony with a bucket of wet cob but the pony declined his offer. The pony’s owner was contacted and will retrieve the pony.
Injury crash—12:30 a.m. July 29, Block of 400 Scravel Hill Road SE. Single vehicle traffic crash. Driver sustained minor injuries and was issued citations for driving without a valid license, failure to maintain their lane and careless driving.
Burglary — About 2:53 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 51000 block of Gates Bridge reported that his home had been burglarized. Taken was a Marmot sleeping bag valued at $439; a North Face sleeping bag valued at $170; two sleeping pads valued at $75 each; and a portable cook stove valued at $100.
Animal complaint — 1:40 p.m. July 28, Block of 38700 Shilling Drive, Scio. Report of a calf in the road. Deputy was unable to locate the cow but checked with neighbors who said they would count their cows.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Theft — About 2:05 p.m. Friday, a caller in the 2200 block of Tamarack reported someone took more than $1,300 worth of items from his home.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Assaulting an officer – From Monday afternoon. James Eugene Mobley, 35, of Gresham, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer, resisting arrest and attempted aggravated harassment. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday, and the attempted harassment charge involves Mobley trying to propel a bodily fluid at a public safety officer, according to the charging document. The Sweet Home Police Department was the investigating agency. A notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence was filed by the prosecution. In a separate case, Mobley was arraigned on charges of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of failure to appear on a criminal citation.
SCIO FIRE
Neighborly assistance – 3:30 p.m. Monday, 38800 block Hungry Hill Drive, Scio. Crews responded to a report of a structure fire and extinguished a blaze that started outside a 14-foot cargo trailer. No injuries to humans or animals were reported. The exact cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. A neighbor put water on the flames with a garden hose and used dirt to keep the fire down until firefighters arrived. Scio Fire District brought two engines and two water tenders to the scene. The Lebanon Fire District moved up to cover the Scio station during the response.