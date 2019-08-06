LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wandering cow — At 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, on the 39700 block of Highway 228 in Sweet Home, there was a report of a small calf in the road. The owner arrived on scene and returned the calf to pasture.
Overdose — At 8:17 p.m. on Sunday on the 500 block of Northwest Alder Street, deputies conducted a welfare check and located a male suffering from an overdose. Naloxone was administered and the male was transported to the hospital.
Illegal camping — At 9:47 p.m. on Sunday on the 31600 block of Bellinger Scale Road in Lebanon a report of a suspicious vehicle yielded a homeless family of four parked and planning to spend the night. They were asked to find a different location to camp.
ALBANY POLICE
Reckless engendering — At 3:51 p.m. on Saturday at 899 Fifth Ave., a juvenile male was pulled over. During the traffic stop it was discovered the car had been involved in a hit-and-run incident earlier in the day outside of the city limits. The male did not have a driver’s license and was cited by Linn County in the hit and run in which no injuries were reported.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Vehicle injury incident — At around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sweet Home Police responded to an incident on 18th Avenue and Grape Street. A security guard for the Sweet Home Jamboree was hit by a car attempting to enter a closed area. The guard sustained an injury to his arm. Police made contact with the security guard and the driver and the incident is under investigation.
Criminal trespass — At 3:41 p.m. on July 30, a man reportedly took a bite of a candy bar at 621 Main St. and then left. Approximate value was reported to be $1.89.
Luring — At 7:17 p.m. on July 30, a woman reported that an older male had attempted to lure her daughter while at Safeway.
Suspicious circumstances — At 11:53 a.m. on July 31, a caller reported witnessing a drug deal at 1101 13th Ave. Officers responded and contacted the two males, who said they high-fived each other and had not engaged in an exchange of money for drugs.
Suspicious person — At 6:17 on Aug. 1, a report was made of a man following a 16-year-old girl near Main and 22nd Avenue.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Sex abuse trial scheduled — From Friday morning. Billy Duran, 37, of Albany, charged with two counts of second-degree sex abuse, was scheduled for a four-day jury trial to begin on Nov. 12.
Not guilty plea, kidnapping trial scheduled — From Friday afternoon. Larry Edward Watts, 42, of Albany, pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He was scheduled for a two-day jury trial to begin on Dec. 3.
Vehicle theft — From Monday afternoon. Bryson Verl Setzkorn, 30, of Sweet Home, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Saturday and the Linn County Sheriff's Office was the investigating agency.
Vehicle theft — From Monday afternoon. Alicia Faye Jones, 39, of Albany, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on June 17, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency. Jones also was charged in a second case with failure to report as a sex offender and felony first-degree failure to appear.