The city of Albany’s 2020-2024 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) is now open for public comment.
The program identifies capital needs throughout the city and establishes a priority while estimating expenditures for a slate of projects over the next five fiscal years.
The City Council, Planning Commission and Budget Committee reviewed the CIP on April 2 and comments from that meeting were incorporated into the document, which is now available for residents to review online at cityofalbany.net, the Public Works counter at the Albany City Hall and at both branches of the Albany Public Library.
Written comments on the CIP must be received by Monday, June 3. Comments can be emailed to Communications Officer Marilyn Smith at Marilyn.smith@cityofalbany.net or mailed to City Manager’s Office, City of Albany PO Box 490 Albany, OR 97321.
For specific project information or questions, contact Public Works Engineering Division’s Jeff Babbit at 541-791-0064.