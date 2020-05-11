Private Memorial Day services planned in mid-valley

Veterans memorial groups in Linn and Benton counties will honor their fallen comrades on Memorial Day, but without mass gatherings.
Randy Martinak, president of the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association, said people are encouraged to visit Timber Linn Memorial in the days leading up to Memorial Day to place flowers and wreaths, but in keeping with social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They can leave a wreath or other flowers in front of the memorial upon which the veteran's name or conflict is listed,” Martinak said. “We would encourage visitors to the memorial to observe proper social distancing protocols and use Personal Protective Equipment as recommended.”
Martinak said that on Memorial Day, May 25, there will be representatives honoring those “who gave their lives in military service to our country.”
Martinak said a single wreath will be laid and bugler Glenn Hunter of American Legion Post 10, will sound taps. The American flag and military service flags will be lowered from half-staff to the ground level and then returned to full-staff.
Traditionally, almost two dozen wreaths are placed, there are guest speakers and numerous military representatives along with a large gathering of Linn County residents.
Cam Little of the Benton County Veterans Memorial, said there will be a private gathering of association members.
“We will read the names of deceased, but there won’t be any guests,” Little said. “We will video the ceremony and post it on our website.”
Little said the schedule of events includes: posting of the colors, plus raising and lowering of flags to half-staff; the Pledge of Allegiance; singing of the National Anthem; reading the names of those honored on the Memorial; benediction.
Little said the ceremony will be live-streamed on Facebook at Benton County Oregon Veterans Memorial.
At about 5 p.m. on Memorial Day, a video will be posted at www.vetsmemorialbtco.org.
Memorial Day is a time to honor men and women who have died while in military service. It is observed on the last Monday of May.
Veterans Day is a time to honor all who veterans, dead or alive. It is observed on Nov. 11, regardless of the day of the week it falls on.
