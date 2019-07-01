The Albany Planning Commission approved a 105-unit apartment complex dubbed “The Banks,” 595 Geary St. NE, on Monday after legal counsel informed the board the project met current objective standards.
The City Council chamber was divided with more than a dozen neighbors of the proposed project on one side and members of the development team made of up Willamette River View Holdings and AKS Engineering and Forestry on the other. For more than three hours, the two groups gave public testimony ranging from traffic impact to environmental concerns.
Plans for the project, which borders the Willamette River on the north, call for 36 one-bedroom units, 60 two-bedroom units and nine townhouses. The number of potential new residents to the neighborhood was the main point of contention on Monday with neighbors arguing the traffic analysis conducted by the development team was not accurate.
Mary Abraham moved into the neighborhood in 1969 and spent more than 30 minutes walking the board through her concerns about the project. She contended that the analysis improperly listed streets like Alco Street as two-lane roads with on-street parking. AKS representative Zach Pelz explained that the traffic analysis relied on the city’s future plans for roads and incorporated those plans into the analysis.
Other concerns raised by neighbors included parking, noise pollution and environmental impact. The development team offered that its plan included 217 parking spaces —more than 20 spaces above what the minimum requirement called for. Pelz also said that the Department of Environmental Quality signed off on the plan.
The area, which was originally zoned industrial, was changed to medium density residential in 2003. City planner Melissa Anderson noted the designation meant the area could handle the influx of multifamily residences.
Board member Dala Rouse recused herself from the vote and instead, gave testimony on the matter after the development team requested the board be polled to ensure members could remain objective despite Rouse’s position.
Rouse echoed concerns about the potential traffic issue at the Salem Avenue and Geary Street intersection. According to the traffic analysis, the intersection did not meet city criteria for a traffic signal and based on estimates, would not meet that criteria until at least 2024.
Chairman Larry Tomlin asked staff if the traffic analysis could be verified by a third party. However, city attorney Sean Kidd said that traffic was subjective at the state level and if the board denied the project based on a subjective criteria, it invited an appeal.
Kidd said Monday’s decision was final and could not be appealed to the Albany City Council. Tomlin, however, reminded the audience that the decision could be appealed to the Land Use Board of Appeals within 21 days.
Prior to the vote, board member Daniel Sullivan said there was compelling information offered by both sides, adding, “If you walk away tonight and feel like your concerns weren’t upheld by this board, I don’t think the commission let you down. There are state laws and city ordinances and that's maybe where you’re really let down at the end of the evening.”