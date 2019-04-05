The reception for the winners of the Albany Visitors Association photo contest will be held on April 20 at 10 a.m. at the Pix Theater.
First through third place will be awarded and the photos will be used for the coming year’s marketing materials for Albany and Linn County. All winning photographers will receive ribbons and be entered into a drawing for $200.
Photos will be displayed on big screens and the event is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact 541-928-0911 or info@albanyvisitors.com.