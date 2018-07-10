Subscribe for 17¢ / day
WEST WINDSOR, N.J. — Oregon State rower Alina Hagstrom has been selected to race at the 2018 Under-23 World Championships, it was announced last weekend.

Hagstrom, a rising senior for the Beavers, along with Regina Salmons, who recently completed her collegiate career at Penn, will race in the U-23 Women’s Pair in Poznan, Poland, July 25-29.

“There is a high expectation with this crew,” coach Brett Gorman said in an interview with row2k.com. “There is still a lot of work to do, but this crew has a balanced relationship; a lot of strengths but different strengths.”

OSU’s rising junior Scout Sutton, who also trained at the selection camp at Caspersen Rowing Center, in the U23 Women’s Double along with Princeton rower Hannah Paynter, did not qualify to the championship regatta later this month.

