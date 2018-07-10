WEST WINDSOR, N.J. — Oregon State rower Alina Hagstrom has been selected to race at the 2018 Under-23 World Championships, it was announced last weekend.
Hagstrom, a rising senior for the Beavers, along with Regina Salmons, who recently completed her collegiate career at Penn, will race in the U-23 Women’s Pair in Poznan, Poland, July 25-29.
“There is a high expectation with this crew,” coach Brett Gorman said in an interview with row2k.com. “There is still a lot of work to do, but this crew has a balanced relationship; a lot of strengths but different strengths.”
OSU’s rising junior Scout Sutton, who also trained at the selection camp at Caspersen Rowing Center, in the U23 Women’s Double along with Princeton rower Hannah Paynter, did not qualify to the championship regatta later this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.