During the school year, the Oregon Green Schools program works to plant seeds of green thinking in schools around the state. On April 4, it saw the fruits of its labor with the celebration of its 23rd annual Oregon Green Schools Summit.
The event, billed as both a celebration and educational experience, was held at the Oregon Garden in Silverton. Some 31 green-certified schools and 122 students attended.
“This was a time to come together and showcase what they have been doing at their schools,” said Oregon Green Schools Regional Coordinator Rachel Snyder.
Oregon Green Schools was founded in 1997 to help schools with green curriculum and connect them with resources to meet environmentally friendly goals in terms of recycling programs or eco-friendly water systems. Eight schools in Linn and Benton counties have earned the “Green School” distinction that comes in three different levels: entry, merit and premiere.
At last Thursday’s event, students and their schools' green program facilitator attended sessions on native plants, recycling and house-building for mason bees. They also had the opportunity to hike through the garden and participate in a recycling relay. According to Snyder, students were each given a piece of trash and had to dart over to two receptacles, one for garbage, the other for recyclables.
“They had to decide really quickly which one it was before the next person in line,” Snyder said.
Sponsors helped put on the event, which included lunch, and transportation was covered by the waste company that services the participating students’ district. Because green school program facilitators are usually a teacher from the school, traveling to the summit meant a classroom was without a teacher. According to Snyder, waste companies in those school districts picked up the tab for the substitute teachers as well.
“It’s really a cool relationship,” she said. “There’s no financial barrier here for the schools to participate.”