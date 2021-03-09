Oregon COVID death toll rises by five

Five new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon have pushed the state’s death toll to 2,303. None of the new confirmed deaths were in Linn or Benton County.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, there are 517 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the state total to just over 158,000. Locally, OHA is reporting 12 new or presumed cases in Benton County, along with 14 cases in Linn County.

Benton County has recorded 2,396 cases and 18 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Linn has logged 3,640 cases and 57 deaths.

Of the five new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, most fell within the high-risk 60-85 age range, with the exception of a Marion County man who died at the age of 43. All of those whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 had underlying health issues, according to OHA.

The total number of Oregonians hospitalized with SARS-CoV2, the specific strain of coronavirus causing the current pandemic, sits at 134, an increase of 15 hospitalizations since Monday. Of those, 31 are in intensive care unit beds.