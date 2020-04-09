ODF seeks forest 2021 planning input

• Habitat improvement for native species

• Invasive species management

The most useful input speaks to these specific activities and whether they are consistent with longer-range plans, offers suggestions to improve efficiency or effectiveness, corrects errors, provides additional information, and is solution-oriented, understanding that state forests are working forests and by law must provide a variety of economic, environmental and social benefits.

Activities that affect fish and wildlife habitat are reviewed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, while operations that may influence threatened and endangered species are shared with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

ODF is offering several avenues to comment on AOPs:

• An online survey can be found at https://forms.gle/HCfsq9Je9TVXrJ2Y9

• Online comments are also received through ODF’s comments page: http://www.oregon.gov/ODF/AboutODF/Pages/Comment.aspx

• Comments can also be mailed to ODF Public Affairs, 2600 State St., Salem, OR 97310.

