New mid-valley nonprofit strives for disability equity

The Disabilities Equity Center, a new mid-valley nonprofit organization, has been formed by and for people with disabilities and their allies.

“There’s so much potential for an organization like this,” said Denise Hughes-Tafen, now in her second month as the group’s executive director. “In conversations about equity, we often forget about disabilities, particularly the intersection of race and disability and immigration and disability. We want to focus on disability pride.”

The organization offers people with disabilities a safe place for community building, social connections and accessing resources, Hughes-Tafen said. It also provides education about “ableism” — discrimination in favor of able-bodied people — and works to change social misperceptions about people with disabilities.

The group got its start last fall with meetings on Zoom and Google Meet. Continuing online offerings during the pandemic has worked well for many participants, she said.

The Disability Equity Center currently has no physical center. “Eventually we’d like to have a physical space,” said Hughes-Tafen, noting that the organization serves people with disabilities in Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties, as well as other areas in the mid-valley.