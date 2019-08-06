Jack Miller was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Kimberly Brown was roped into it by her neighbor, Michelle Chaffins. All three were just a few of the 45 organizers around Albany who volunteered to put together a National Night Out event on Tuesday.
The nationwide event started in 1984 as a way for community members to build relationships with local law enforcement. The first event, according to the organization, drew 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities to come together for cookouts, block parties and parades.
In Riverview Heights Park on Tuesday night, a planned 1K fun run hadn’t started yet, but food was already pouring in.
Brown and Chaffins have planned the Riverview Heights Park event for the last six years, and Brown remembered the conversation that started it rolling years ago: “We were talking at the mailbox and I said, ‘I really want to do this National Night Out thing” and she said, ‘I love planning parties!’”
“It started on 22nd (Avenue) and just got so big we moved it to our little park,” Brown said.
“When you have it on the street, there’s cars and we don’t want to block any one street,” Chaffins added.
Tuesday’s event featured games, a potluck and the group was expecting a drop-in from the local Police Department. In past years, Brown said, the Fire Department has stopped by as well and one lucky year, Target came by with treats for the kids.
“We have 15 groups going to 45 places this year,” said Lt. Travis Giboney of the Albany Police Department, adding it was a record-breaking year for the number of events registered in Albany. The Mennonite Village alone, he said, had five events.
Giboney, who’s been on the Albany force for 25 years, said he lost count of how many National Nights Out he’s participated in. But he never forgets his favorite part.
“Getting out to talk to people who don’t usually talk to the police, that’s my favorite,” he said.
Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson joined Giboney on his National Night Out tour, marking his second year of taking part.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “One thing I want to do is increase community engagement. My thing is educating people on the budget but putting a face to a name and for people to hear straight from the officers about what they do, I think is great,” he said.
Lehigh Park was Giboney’s first stop. The event, planned this year by Miller, has been running for nearly 20 years but Miller’s only been in the driver’s seat for the last five. He jokes it's because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, but in reality, it's part of his volunteer work, which includes events with the Albany Lions Club.
He said the National Night Out event at Lehigh used to attract up to 80 people but this year, the turnout was lower.
“People are not as interested and that’s what we need to do is get that back up,” he said.
Celebrations reverberated throughout the mid-valley. In Corvallis, more than 100 people turned out for a National Night Out party at downtown's Central Park, one of more than 30 such events around the city this year.
Neighbors lounged on the grass or sat around tables, getting to know one another as they munched on hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad and shortcake with fresh berries, all served up by a crew of about 30 volunteers.
The party was sponsored by the Corvallis Police Department, the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, First Christian Church and Stone Soup. According to Teanna McMahon, one of the organizers, the sponsoring groups made a special effort this year to invite not only homeowners and renters who live around the park but also the homeless population served by the church and the soup kitchen.
“We wanted to get more of the neighborhood to come out, make it more friendly for all of Corvallis,” McMahon said.
Looking around at the mix of people who came to the event, McMahon said the party appeared to be a success.
“I think people are genuinely trying to interact with all people and they’re stepping outside of their comfort zone,” she said.
Alysha Wilson and Briane Sanchez, both clients of the Milestones residential drug and alcohol treatment program, said they came to the party because they liked what it stood for.
“We came out to support this,” Wilson said.
“The town that’s supporting us,” added Sanchez.
For the Corvallis Police Department, National Night Out is a chance to build relationships with community members and help them create stronger neighborhood ties, which in turn helps keep crime rates down, said Sgt. Joel Goodwin, who stopped by the Central Park party with Officer Eva Dod.
“It’s a great way to interact with a lot of our community members, which we don’t often get to do,” Goodwin said.
“The main underlying theme is neighbors interacting with each other so they can establish some lines of communication and build that neighborhood feel.”
Ward 2 City Councilor Charles Maughan also stopped by the party, and he liked what he saw.
“This is great,” he said. “I’d like to see our parks used like this more — the community coming together."
Attendees of Philomath’s National Night Out were greeted with breezy, pleasant conditions at Philomath City Park.
Local firefighters, law enforcement and volunteers helped run several games and activities, including a rock climbing wall, painting station and bubble gun. Police dog Percy, a chocolate Labrador retriever, was tantalized by the smell of fried chicken and dozens of enthusiastic kids.
Philomath National Night Out has been held annually at the park since 2014.
Meanwhile, back at Albany's Riverview Heights Park, Chaffins and Brown expected about 60 people. But if no one had shown up, the event still would have provided a chance for the neighbors to see each other.
“We live right across the cul de sac,” Brown said. “And we never see each other. We’re just so busy, sometimes it’s a frantic wave or we run to the middle and hug. We look forward to this every year.”
“It not only gives people the chance to get out and meet their neighbors, there’s also good food and games,” Chaffins added. “Our lives are so busy, we look forward to this night.”
National Night Out has involved 38 million neighbors in 16,000 communities.