Greater Albany Public Schools reported on May 24 that Stephanne Seals would serve as the new principal of North Albany Middle School for the 2019-2020 school year.
Seals, who has worked as a middle school teacher, special education administrator and assistant principal, is currently serving as assistant principal at Judson Middle School in Salem. Prior to her move to Oregon, Seals spent the majority of her career in Wichita, Kansas.
“She is described by her colleagues as a clean communicator who is trusted by her staff to lead system implementation,” a statement posted on the district’s website read.
Seals will replace Marshall Jackson, who was appointed to the position in July of 2017 after former principal Jon Dilbone was hired as the district’s data and technology coordinator.
Seals will officially join the district in July.