When the history of the Trump administration is written, it will not paint a favorable portrait of the president, his senior staff, or the cabinet. Trump’s apologists and confederates in Congress will fare just as poorly. The canvas will be filled with depictions of lies, deceit, fraud, greed, and self-service. Unfortunately, it will be displayed in the rotted frame of the Republican Party.
The current impeachment inquiry offers Republican lawmakers an opportunity to stand up to the corruption of the current administration and rid the nation of an aspiring despot. Trump and his sycophants have debased and defiled their positions and violated their oaths of office. Removing Trump from office is the only remedy for his complete disregard for the Constitution and his oath to uphold it. Republicans are proud to claim that they are the party of Lincoln. Well, if Lincoln is the standard of their party, how does Trump measure up? Republicans would be well served to ask themselves: What would Lincoln do if he were confronted with Trump? I think the answer is obvious.
Kenneth R. England
Albany