Logging companies hit hard by area wildfires

Hufford said that in addition to the loss of equipment, huge log decks were destroyed.

“Nobody thinks about that, but there were lots of logs that had already been harvested and were decked up waiting to be hauled,” Hufford said. “Lots of hours went into building those decks and they were worth a lot of money.”

Hufford said he isn’t sure if he will be paid for that loss.

“The cutters who felled the trees also don’t know if they will get paid,” Hufford said.

Hufford said he has considered “getting out of logging,” but he doesn’t know what he would do instead.

“A lot will depend on whether we will be allowed to salvage the trees,” Hufford said. “There is a two- to three-year window to do that. There’s also the long-term question of whether there will be enough seedlings to replant since there have been about seven million acres burned in California, Oregon and Washington.”

Hufford said that even when the fire is deemed out, it may be extremely difficult to work.