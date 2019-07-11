When ServeINC approached Greater Albany Public Schools 10 years ago offering to paint a school, the district was reluctant.
“They’d had other volunteers who had left a mess,” ServeINC board member Don David said.
Since then, with the help of hundreds of volunteers, the group has painted more than 10 schools in addition to senior centers, fire stations and other public buildings.
“We’ve painted virtually everything in Jefferson other than the center line of the highway,” David said.
The group usually starts at 8 a.m. and finishes by 1 p.m.—a feat David said is due mostly to the hundreds of volunteers who turn out. That first effort 10 years ago garnered more than 400 people. This Saturday, SERVEINC is expected to draw 200 people to help paint Calapooia Middle School.
“They’re not good about signing up beforehand,” David said. “So it’s hard to say how many people we’re expecting but 200 is typical.”
Volunteers pick up a T-shirt, an assignment and get to work. Children are also often on site to take part in the Kid Zone activities SERVEINC offers.
The bounce house and face painting activities are open to the neighborhood even if parents are not part of the volunteer painting army. And it’s all donated from the paint to the supplies to the bounce houses and face painting.
According to David, there’s been as many as 22 sponsor churches and several local businesses chip in as well.
For more information or to volunteer, visit serveincwillamette.org/volunteer.