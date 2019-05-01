Albany resident Daric Cruse has put in the time — 440 hours to be exact — and this week he saw the fruits of his labor when he was named one of four Camp Fire teens to receive the Wohelo Award.
The award is the highest honor available through Camp Fire and the payoff of an intensive two-year program designed by each Camp Fire member. Cruse has been a member of Camp Fire — a youth development organization — for seven years.
For his program, Cruse had a three-pronged approach. He teaches nature immersion and outdoor skills, worked with children with sensory processing disorders and headed Operation Shoebox, a holiday program that focused on low-income teenagers and families.
Cruse will be presented with the Wohelo Award Monday, May 18 ,at 3 p.m. at Cascade Middle School, 1525 Echo Hollow Road, in Eugene. The public is invited to attend.