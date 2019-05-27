Ray D. Williamson was described as a typical young man for his generation.
He attended the University of Oregon for one year, and then flew a B-26 in the Army Air Corps, crashing once during training just a mile after take-off.
Williamson sustained a broken finger in that accident, but wasn’t as lucky when his plane was shot down in action over France on Nov. 5, 1943, during World War II. He was 22-years-old.
“He could have come home and raised a family and lived in the mid-valley,” said Randy Martinak, President of the Linn County Veterans Memorial. “That’s what we’re here to honor.”
Martinak provided the in memoriam portion of Monday’s Memorial Day service at Timber-Linn Memorial Park in Albany. The event was hosted by his veterans group and drew approximately 70 residents and veterans.
Keynote speaker Judge James C. Egan, chief judge of the Oregon Court of Appeals, talked about the past: about his service in the Marine Corps Reserve, the Greatest Generation, the Forgotten Generation, the Lost Generation and then, about the future and what he called the Mighty Generation.
“They are serving longer in fewer numbers than in any generation in our history,” he said of soldiers serving in current conflicts over the last 16 years. Egan said he knew soldiers who had served five tours of duty.
According to the Department of Defense, there are currently 2.15 million active service members in more than 160 countries. Since 2006, more than 15,000 active duty personnel and mobilized reservists have died while serving.
Egan asked those gathered on Monday morning to support five key programs for veterans, including the G.I. Bill, the Veterans Re-employment Act, veteran health care, homelessness and suicide prevention.
According to the January 2018 point in time count — a one-night event that utilizes volunteers to count homeless individuals within their cities — there were just over 37,000 homeless veterans nationwide. The most recent report from the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2018 noted that approximately 20 veterans a day commit suicide.
“We have reared a generation of men and women who have known nothing but war,” Egan said.
Those in Linn County who have died while serving are memorialized, their names etched into stone bricks in walls throughout the Timber-Linn Memorial. After Monday’s event, attendees lingered at the walls, some remembering family members, others looking for one name in particular.
“According to Martinak, when the walls were created, the veterans’ group reached out to state officials for a list of service people from Linn County who had died in action.
“We got a letter back from Mr. Mark Hatfield that said there was no list,” Martinak said. Soldiers weren’t listed by the county they resided in, he said, so they went out and made their own list.
“They had public meetings, instead, and was asking veterans if they knew of other veterans from Linn who had died,” he said.
One name that didn’t come up in that conversation was Ray D. Williamson, because years later Matrinak got a call from his niece wanting to know why her uncle's name wasn't included on the wall.
The call sent Martinak on a journey to find the Brownsville native’s history and, eventually, add his name to the wall.
“When you hear ‘Taps’ today,” Martinak said, “Say a prayer for Ray D. Williamson.”