*Update: The Lebanon Police Department reported Thursday the woman has been found and thanks the public for its help.
LEBANON — Lebanon police are seeking the public's help in finding a Sweet Home woman with medical issues who left Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital late Tuesday.
Bobi Lynn Wikkala was last seen at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on Tangent Street near 12th Street in Lebanon. She is described as 53 years old, white, about 5 feet, 2 inches, and 109 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and wears glasses.
Wikkala was last seen wearing denim blue shorts and a long short-sleeve top. She had a hospital bracelet on her wrist.
Police said Wikkala may have difficulty communicating because she may be suffering from medical issues.
Anyone with information about Wikkala is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 541-451-1751 or 541-367-5181.
