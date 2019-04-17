Linn-Benton Community College will honor people and organizations who work to establish unity and inclusivity while promoting diversity and social justice with the 10th annual Unity Celebration, scheduled for April 25.
The event will held in the Fireside Room in the Calapooia Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd.
Jesus Jaime Diaz, who holds a PhD in language, reading and culture with a minor in Mexican-American studies, is scheduled as special guest speaker and two awards recognizing LBCC staff and community members will be presented.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the LBCC Diversity Achievement Center at 541-917-4461.