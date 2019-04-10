Linn-Benton Community College will hold a Career Technical Education (CTE) signing day on May 1.
High school seniors and recently earning their GED are invited to sign letters to reserve their spot in the school’s 2019 CTE programs. According to a statement released by LBCC, the school’s CTE programs provide hands-on, skills-based education where students learn critical and analytical thinking needed to work in high-tech manufacturing settings, public works and computer systems sectors.
LBCC will be offering several CTE programs in the fall, including accounting technology, welding and fabrication technology, networking and systems administration, accounting technology and practical business management.
Signing day will be held in the college Forum building in room F-104 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To register online visit linnbenton.edu/cte-signing-day or contact LeAnn Schamp at 541-917-4787.