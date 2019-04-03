Five Linn-Benton Community College employees and community members earned awards during the school’s spring in-service day held April 1.
Heather Hill, Rob Camp, Brian Walker, Jennifer Clayton and Jess Jacobs were honored for their contributions to the school.
Hill, a member of the physical science faculty, won the Part-time Faculty Excellence award for her innovation in teaching and community outreach efforts.
The Pastega Faculty Excellence award, established by the Mario and Alma Pastega Foundation, went to Clayton and Camp. Clayton, a member of the diagnostics imaging faculty, was nominated for “going above and beyond to provide opportunities for students, her program and the profession, and for building strong relationships with community and college partners.” Camp, a career and advising support specialist, was honored for his work with Oregon State University and LBCC Intercultural Communication.
Jess Jacobs was nominated for the LBCC Distinguished Staff award for creating a more transparent accounting and budget development process, and for his positive leadership and open communication throughout the college.
ATI Senior Process Leader Brian Walker took home the Ateeberry award, given to an outstanding member of the career technical education advisory committee in honor of Dr. Pat Ateberry.