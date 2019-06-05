Not many people would immediately think to pair the improvisational, slap-stick style of commedia dell’arte with the current discourse surrounding guns and politics in America. But Dan Stone isn’t most people and his play “I Got Guns” isn’t most plays.
The piece recently earned the accolades of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival for best original play, and Stone took home the Distinguished Achievement in Teaching Artistry award. The awards were announced May 23.
The Kennedy Center’s theater festival pits colleges and universities from eight regions against each other. LBCC put on “I Got Guns” on Feb. 20 at the University of Oregon, ultimately beating out other two-year colleges and universities from around Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Northern California, Nevada, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming and Alaska.
“This is pretty fantastic to be recognized at the national level among universities and colleges across the country,” Stone said.
“I Got Guns” didn’t start at LBCC, though.
Stone, who has been in theater for nearly 25 years and in Albany for 10, originally wrote the play during the 2016 presidential election.
“It was originally a comedy about the election and gun control. It was very topical,” he said. “Then just this past summer, with everything going on in the country, we made a decision to stage it again but update it with all the new stuff going on because by last summer, it was already out of date. It was old news.”
“I Got Guns” relies on the commedia dell’arte, a theater form that began in Italy in the 15th century and was built on improvised dialogue.
“It’s a comedy,” Stone said of the play. “It’s a comedy about gun control; it’s like watching Looney Toons live on stage.”
Between the original writing in 2016 and the award-winning University of Oregon performance in February, Stone restaged the play with professionals, working with them to improvise a new take on the most recent news events. Then, the script went back to LBCC students, still rooted in commedia dell’arte.
“It’s like a Marx Brothers film,” Stone said. “One of the characters, Pantalone, is the rich guy in town, very greedy. He’s a womanizer, he’s an awful person. These characters existed in the 1500s, but they translate into today’s society so it was very easy to take that character and make him the owner of a gun-manufacturing company. We’re using the demons of the past to tell the story of today.”
Pantalone, for example, must contend with the fact that his daughter and her boyfriend identify as liberals and continuously attempt to squash his plans.
While the play is rooted in comedy, the topic is still drenched in tragedy nearly every day on the news. It’s something Stone said was hard to ignore, but the play, he said, focused on all politics.
“It’s a very serious issue we’re talking about,” he said. “We make it clear in the beginning of the play that we’re making fun of people who deserve to be made fun of. It focuses on extreme politics, not just about gun ownership.”
“I Got Guns” has evolved to take on the #MeToo movement, Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and a wide array of other political issues.
The play also picked up awards for its ensemble, directing and original music, which was written by LBCC graduate Alyson Fewless. LBCC students TJ Hagey and Falyn Lazerus received awards for Distinguished Performance in a Play. Hagey, Lazerus, and students Sophie Brown, Austin Allen, Nate McCullough and Korina Rayburn received the Distinguished Achievement in Ensemble Performance award for their work as well.