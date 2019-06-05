On April 6, Hollywood’s golden age descended on the historic Flinn Block Building to highlight higher education. In the process a record was set for a single fundraising event held by the Linn-Benton Community College Foundation.
“One Night in Old Hollywood” saw more than 250 businesses join forces with community members to raise $146,000 for the foundation, which works to remove barriers to college. According to LBCC, requests for scholarships have risen by 300% over the last few years.
Mark Wiebe, a second-year mechanical engineering student, gave the keynote address, telling the crowd, “I know now that there is a purpose for me. I cannot say it more plainly than this: I am here because of you.”
Wiebe, who plans to transfer to a university next year, credited the school and the foundation with helping him overcome obstacles, including homelessness, to attend LBCC.
Jennifer Boehmer, executive director of the LBCC Foundation, shared with the audience the importance of supporting education, noting that when students succeed, the entire community benefits.
“The tremendous gift of generosity shown by our community through this event will mean even more people like Mark will come to know their purpose in life too,” she said.