The first development code in the city of Albany was just a few pages long when it was created in 1946.
“As the city grew over the years, almost every year since then there’s been amendments,” said the city’s lead planner, David Martineau. “Some things were changed to comply with state law, some things to meet local conditions. It’s not really a static document. It keeps changing over time.”
Now, another change is coming.
In 2017, the city conducted an audit of the development code — which dictates how land is used within city limits — and identified sections of the code that needed to be addressed. Those recommendations were forwarded to the Albany City Council which compiled a list of priorities in terms of tackling the tangled code.
“This development code is something that evolves over time and the code becomes a real patchwork of things,” Martineau said. “Different ordinances get passed that implement new standards and so over time you have a code that’s not always consistent and it’s getting harder to administer because of those kinds of changes.”
Under the direction of Council and armed with a task force, the city is currently in the middle of a three-phase overhaul of the development code. When completed, the code should provide more certainty for developers, increase flexibility, be consistent with state requirements, streamline decisions and open up development possibilities for affordable housing.
Last week, the Council and Planning Commission held a joint meeting to review the progress of what’s been dubbed the Development Code Amendments Project, which is currently in the middle of phase one and expected to be completed in June. The phase focuses on reviewing the code, specifically multi-family housing and infill standards. Once completed, the city will move on to phase two — commercial development — through June 2020 and complete the project with phase three — land divisions and non-conforming development — in June 2021.
The development process will also change. According to Martineau, there will be two distinct avenues for developers. The “two-track system” would allow for a checked-box approach to development for projects that meet the basic requirements and flexibility for applicants who wanted to request adjustments be made.
“We need to have a set of standards that are not subjective in nature,” he said. “A 10-foot set-back or the number of trees or building height, those are numerical, objective. If a person wanted to change their setbacks for some reason then we’ll have an alternative path they can go through.”
That process, Martineau said, would be longer and the applicant would have to justify their request to be relieved from code mandates.
Residents are encouraged to give their feedback, Martineau said. The city created space online for people to take an online survey about the current code or development practices, as well as read up on what the task force has been working on.
“We want to hear from people,” Martineau said, noting that staff didn’t expect residents to be completely familiar with the dense code, but rather share their experiences with the city’s process.
For more information, or to fill out the survey, visit cityofalbany.net/departments/community-development/planning/adc.