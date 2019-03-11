A wildlife overpass built in 2015, supported by a multi-partner coalition, reduced deer/vehicle collisions by 87 percent at Lava Butte on Hwy 97. Now, area members of the Oregon Hunters Association are trying to raise awareness of the potential dangers of wildlife/vehicle collisions in the mid-valley and the possible solutions.
“We’re just trying to elevate this in the valley. Our hot spot right now is Central Oregon, but we want to raise awareness statewide. That’s where HB 2834 comes in,” said OHA Resource Director Ken McCall.
House Bill 2834 proposes that the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and ODOT collect data to implement a plan known as the Wildlife Corridor and Safe Road Crossing Action Plan.
The OHA will testify Thursday morning at the Capitol during a Natural Resources Committee meeting in support of the bill, then host a presentation Thursday evening at the Old Armory in downtown Albany on protecting wildlife migration.
According to ODOT, there are approximately 7,000 deer struck and killed each year on the state’s roadways.
“Those deer are the ones dead on the highway,” McCall said. “The deer that can make it to cover to die don’t get counted.”
The presentation Thursday night will include details on the wildlife overpass at Lava Butte, as well as a proposed crossing just north of Gilchrist estimated to cost $95,000, with $5,000-worth of donations raised locally in the mid-valley. The project still needs 10 miles of fencing that will not be funded by ODOT.
McCall said that, as hunters, the organization recognized the danger of vehicle/wildlife collision.
“Some of the numbers, there’s a multiplier of three once you count the animals not found dead on the highway, that brings it up almost to what we harvest as hunters,” he said.
The estimated rifle buck deer harvest in 2017, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, was 25,233. ODOT reports that between 2012 and 2016 there were 4,709 collisions between vehicles and wildlife that resulted in eight human fatalities.