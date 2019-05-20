There are no trusses in the attic of Central Linn Elementary School in Halsey, something Central Linn Superintendent Brian Gardner said may be remedied by a recent $2.49 million grant the district received from the state for seismic rehabilitation.
“There’s no cross bracing at all up there,” he said. “I’m assuming that means trusses but we won’t know until the engineering work is done.”
The Halsey-Shedd Fire Chief Travis Hewitt also isn’t quite sure what the totality of the seismic work set for the fire department in Halsey will look like either. The department also recently received a $2.5 million grant from the state to complete seismic updates but the ink on the deal isn’t dry yet.
“The reason we haven’t put much word out yet is because they gave us the grant but we haven’t signed any paperwork yet,” Hewitt said.
The station, built in the 1950s had two engine bays added in the 1970s and work done on the exterior in the 1990s but other than a siding project completed two years ago, the seismic upgrades will be the first update for the station in years.
Hewitt said the work is tentatively scheduled to be completed in September of 2021.
The district is preparing a request for proposal that will address the elementary school, built in 1932. Construction is expected to start next spring and be completed in the summer but according to Gardner it’s not yet known if the work will disrupt student schedules. Central Linn Elementary, a K-6 school, is the only elementary school in the district, according to Gardner.
“We’ll have a much clearer idea after the RFP and we’re further down the road on the engineering piece,” he said.
Gardner said that the seismic work would include addressing the school’s concrete walls which are not reinforced and tearing off the school’s roof line.
“It’s exciting because a byproduct of this is a new roof,” he said. “We have a leak problem right now and it’s been an issue for as long as I’ve been here.”