Greater Albany Public Schools 2019-2020 proposed budget calls for $1.6 million to be cut from current service levels and shows a drastic drop in the district’s fund balance over the last four years.
On Monday, the GAPS budget committee met to review the proposed budget. Superintendent Tim Mills’ budget message touched on the district’s accomplishments from higher graduation rates to career technical education, but also noted expenditures and a sharp increase in Public Employee Retirement System contributions made it necessary to consider cuts.
At the end of 2016, GAPS fund balance was $17 million. That number has dropped consistently and is projected to be $9.6 million by the end of the fiscal year. The proposed budget assumed the fund balance to be a minimum of $8 million at the end of 2020. The total budget is proposed at $254,581,201.
The proposed budget assumes a State School Fund forecast from Gov. Kate Brown’s budget of $8.97 billion, which is a 4.7 percent increase over the current revenue budgeted for 2018-2019. It notes that the local share of those funds is not sufficient to maintain current service levels within GAPS for 2019-2020, according to the district.
“In developing the budget, our district leadership team reviewed the budget in detail,” Mills wrote in his budget message, noting that principals and department managers participated in the process, providing feedback. "As the budget process evolved between January and April, we began identifying areas for reductions, always with an eye towards minimizing the impact in the classroom,” he wrote.
Salaries make up $53,517,036 of the proposed budget not including benefits. GAPS, according to the district, has attempted to maintain an 85% to 15% balance between staff and non-staff costs. However, the proposed budget for 2019-2020 has staff costs equaling 91%.
PERS costs for the district will jump 32%. The proposed budget shows current service level expenditures exceeding available revenues by $3.2 million, assuming factors related to wage increases that have yet to be established. PERS costs account for $2.3 million of that shortfall.
The budget proposed one classified full time position eliminated from the business office, which also saw an additional expense of $10,000 which is being budgeted to write-off debt related to the School Nutrition Fund. House Bill 3454, which passed in 2017, requires that students who ask for a meal despite not having the funds to pay for it must be given a “replacement meal” as defined by the USDA regardless of whether or not they owe money for previous meals. GAPS considers the debt uncollectable.
The proposed budget also notes that there was a decrease of three teaching positions due to an increase in the student/teacher ratio, but made a point to distinguish that the ratio did not refer to class size, as licensed staff is utilized in additional roles outside of classroom responsibilities.
The technology fund is projected to see a $25,000 reduction in replacement funds, faculty hours were decreased in the operations and buildings fund as well as the staff development fund, including the AVID program that focuses on college and career readiness. There is also a proposed reduction in classified time in the principal’s office fund due, partially, to the closure of Fir Grove and a decline in enrollment.
GAPS is currently managing a $159 million bond that will see four active construction projects still underway in 2019-2020. As a result, the proposed budget shows administrative time being assigned to the capital projects fund and described as working with principals to schedule and plan for furnishings, fixtures and equipment for the new building spaces.
“I believe this budget represents a responsible fiscal plan that will provide solid foundation going forward,” Mills wrote. “I have no doubt that the future of the Greater Albany Public School District is extremely bright.”
The budget committee is scheduled to meet next on May 13 and May 22 at 7 p.m. at the GAPS district office, 718 Seventh Ave. SW.