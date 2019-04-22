Melissa Goff will serve as the new Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent after an official vote of the board Monday night.
Goff, the current Philomath Superintendent of Schools, will replace interim superintendent Tim Mills on July 1.
GAPS board chair Jennifer Ward explained the process behind the superintendent search, noting that the board opted for a confidential search to protect the potential applicants’ privacy and garner more applications. The board hired a consultant who held focus groups and offered an online platform to garner desirable characteristics for the next superintendent from teachers, administrators and community members. The two methods had a combined participation of 486 people.
Of the 30 applications received for the position, Ward said the board narrowed it down to five finalists and conducted interviews. A 20-member committee was also formed from teachers, administrators, other educators and community members to interview the final two candidates, including Goff.
According to Ward, one of the finalists withdrew in April, leaving Goff.
On April 8, the board directed board member Micah Smith to enter into negotiations with Goff and on April 11, Ward and board member Lyle Utt visited Goff’s district. She was announced as the superintendent finalist on April 12.
The board voted unanimously Monday night to approve Goff’s contract and welcome her as superintendent.
Goff said she was honored to join GAPS and noted that joining an already functioning school district made an easy transition for superintendents. “I’m particularly interested in hearing from community members,” Goff said, going on to say that she felt privileged to be named to the position.
Goff has served as the superintendent in Philomath since 2015 after serving as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for Portland Public Schools.
In the statement announcing her as the finalist for the position, she stated, “I’m thrilled to be considered by the Greater Albany Public Schools Board as the next superintendent. Joining this well-performing district and supporting their continuing growth and evolution would be a privilege. I particularly look forward to engaging with parents and the community to listen and learn from these critical partners. The staff at GAPS is passionate about serving all students, and this is an ideal place to be leading into the future.”
The GAPS board expressed its thanks to Mills for guiding them through the school year. His position with GAPS will end this June.
“No cruise control, we still have things to do,” Smith said, noting the time Mills still had left in his position.