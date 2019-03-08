By the year 2020, Greater Albany Public Schools will have two new schools — Meadow Ridge and Oak Grove — but for now, the district has more questions than answers on how that will affect current students.
On Wednesday, the district hosted an open house at North Albany Elementary, inviting community members to explore four key questions and complete surveys to help guide the district’s decisions about Meadow Ridge, Fir Grove, Oak Grove and North Albany elementary schools.
Posters outlining options were set up around the gym. However, district staff members at the event said there would be no answers until the issue was discussed at the March 18 GAPS board meeting.
According to options presented to community members, it’s possible for all three North Albany schools to stay open with Fir Grove serving kindergarten and first grade. The district closed the school in 2011 and reopened it in 2015 for just that purpose.
If that were the case now, Oak Grove would serve students in second through fifth grade and North Albany would be a kindergarten through fifth-grade school. Boundaries would have to be adjusted to balance class sizes.
The district, however, laid out the cons of that plan, noting that space would go unused at the new Oak Grove facility and that the Fir Grove building would be expensive to operate due to its age. The pros, it said, would be that Fir Grove remains open and a new boundary allows a balancing of class sizes.
Another option would see Oak Grove and North Albany operate as kindergarten to fifth-grade schools with two classes per grade level. Under that scenario, Fir Grove would be closed and maintained for a future use still to be determined.
The pros, according to the district, would be a fully utilized new Oak Grove building and the convenience for families of different aged children having their students at one facility. The con would be the closure of Fir Grove as a neighborhood school.
The district also laid out two options for the activation of the new Meadow Ridge: it could open mid-school year upon its completion in January 2020 or welcome students the following September.
According to Superintendent Tim Mills’ office, the only outlet for feedback currently is the hard copy survey distributed at the open house. However, the district will be mailing out information on the process and options to parents in the next week.