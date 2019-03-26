Greater Albany Public Schools will extend the school year one day.
The decision by the School Board to move the last day of school to June 13 comes after a winter storm dumped snow across the mid-valley, closing schools in several districts.
Students in the state of Oregon are required to receive 990 hours of instructional time. According to GAPS, the school calendar has built-in make up days. In February, Lisa Harlan said district administration informed school staff that the week after the last planned day of school was reserved for make-up days and that the school board would determine how to handle the missed days due to inclement weather.
GAPS schools were closed Feb. 25 and Feb. 27 due to the snow. The last day for students will now be June 13. The last day for staff will be June 14.