The Sweet Home School District will provide free meals this summer for children ages 18 and younger with funds from the Summer Food Service Program administered by the USDA.
Meals will be offered from June 19 through Aug. 23 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the following locations:
• Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long Street (breakfast served 9 to 9:30 a.m.)
• Hawthorne Elementary, 3205 E. Long Street
• Oak Heights Elementary 610 Elm Street
• Pleasant Valley Little Promises, 28028 Pleasant Valley Rd. (breakfast served 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. lunch served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
• Foster Elementary, 5526 Poplar Street 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Lunch will also be served from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. beginning June 19 and running through June 23 at the following locations:
• Ashbrook Park, 28th Avenue and Juniper Street
• Northside Park, 11th Avenue and Redwood Street
• Skate Park, 1920 Long Street