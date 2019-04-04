A Prom Dress Pop-Up will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, next to Christopher & Banks at Heritage Mall, 2134 14th Ave. SE.
The pop-up store will be the third this year, captained by West Albany High School senior Caroline Richards and her mother Alyson under the moniker “My Best Friend’s Closet.” The pair came up with the idea after Caroline had friends who mentioned they wouldn't be attending prom due to the cost of a dress. The organization collected 250 dresses for sale in 2016 and 450 in 2017. Dresses sell for $10 at the pop-up store.
The store will be open to all high school girls in Linn and Benton counties with a valid student ID.