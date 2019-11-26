Gloria Galvan, 88, of Albany, passed away at her home Sunday. Services are pending. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Philip Stephen Mier, 71, of Halsey, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
Helen Dorothy Rosin, 81, of Albany, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Margaret "Peggy" Witcher, 74, of Philomath, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Portland. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolence messages for friends and family.