Marv Ramsey and Jim Crotts will bring a cowboy-centric show to Kirk’s Ferry in Brownsville on Saturday, April 6, and Ramsey is expecting another capacity crowd.
The show, "An Afternoon with the Cowboys," features local poets and songwriters, a no-host lunch and bar and a cowboy jam session after the show.
“What we found is, it’s really popular,” Ramsey said. “We did a show in Lebanon and it was standing room only.”
The group has also performed to benefit Sunshine Industries — a nonprofit organization based in Sweet Home that helps individuals with special needs through programs and employment opportunities.
Saturday’s show will feature songs both original and covers, as well as original poetry from guests Tom Swearingen, Rachel Wilson, Jonni Foley, Crotts and Ramsey.
“The people performing have done with they’re talking about,” said Ramsey, a 30-plus-year horse trainer.
There is no cover charge and audience members will have a chance to take the stage as well. The event is billed as an open mic.
“It’s a family thing,” Ramsey said. “You can bring your kids or your grandmother and it’s fun for everyone.”