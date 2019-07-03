Tucked inside House Bill 5050 — also known as the "Christmas tree bill" for its long list of funding allocations for organizations, causes and departments throughout the state — is $16 million for the Linn County Courthouse.
Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said he was a little surprised when he found out.
“We applied for it, we were in the queue, but given the volatility of the session, yes, I was a little surprised,” he said.
The money will go toward funding a new justice center, estimated to cost $30 million in total. The county has already spent $3 million purchasing the old Albany Police Department and refurbishing it to house the Parole and Probation Center. The county, Nyquist said, will have to come up with the remaining funds to construct the new justice center.
Whether those funds would come from taxpayers is an open question, Nyquist said, noting that the current levy for veterans' services, which levies 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, is set to expire in the next few years. It’s possible, he said, to have a discussion about renewing the levy.
In May, the Linn County Board of Commissioners voted to offer the Central Albany Revitalization Area $1.5 million for the old Wells Fargo building in downtown Albany. The plan was to use the building to store county records and house the clerk’s office, making room for added security measures, such as metal detectors, at the courthouse. The county said the arrangement would also keep people downtown, a goal of the revitalization district. In theory, building a new justice center to potentially host courtrooms and other uses could reduce the need for additional security measures at the courthouse.
However, despite an updated offer to include apartment units at the location, the county’s offer was rejected in favor of a local developer, BGW Partners, which offered $25,000 for a six-month option to purchase the building.
“That whole issue is in the rear-view mirror,” Nyquist said, adding he did not believe conversations surrounding the Wells Fargo building would be resurrected. But he added that the county planned to continue talking with the city of Albany.
“You never know until you have the conversation,” he said.
The construction of a new justice center would take approximately 12 to 18 months but no plan is set in stone, Nyquist said.
“It’s all preliminary at this point,” he said. “In the end we have to work through it and do what’s best for the citizens of Linn County.”