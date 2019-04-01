The Albany City Council will take up the issue of portable restrooms during the April 8 meeting after the First Christian Church appealed the city’s decision to deny its request to maintain a portable toilet on its property for homeless individuals who utilize its free, weekly meal.
The First Christian Church’s permit was denied on Feb. 8 in a letter from City Manager Peter Troeddson. In the letter, Troeddson said he understood the church’s concern for homeless individuals but could not grant their request to issue an exception to the city’s code that requires a 90-day permit.
Certain exceptions such as construction projects, allow for portable restrooms for up to one-year. Troeddeson noted that the church had an indoor restroom it could open to diners and the city’s homeless shelters which also provide restroom services.
The matter has been the subject of at least one Council meeting held earlier this month with church parishioners arguing that the restroom is well maintained and housed on private property. Former Democrat-Herald editor Hasso Hering raised further questions on his blog, citing multiple portable restrooms in city parks.
According to City Attorney Sean Kidd, some city parks have permanent restrooms while others do utilize portable toilets like the one proposed by First Christian Church. City Manager Peter Troeddson said portable toilets were placed in parks that get a lot of use seasonally and for special events where people reserve space.
The portable restrooms in Simpson Park and the Talking Water Gardens are year-round.
Greater Albany Public Schools also places portable restrooms on some of its sports fields.
Kidd said that, without reviewing the city’s code, he could not legally distinguish the difference between the portable restrooms in city parks or GAPS property from the restroom currently housed on First Christian Church’s property. However, he did say one major difference in his opinion was that the school district and city were inviting individuals to those areas for special events and were expected to provide facilities. He said nothing legally compelled them to do so, however.
The First Christian Church cited its weekly meal as a need for the restroom as well as an ongoing problem with individuals using the church’s property to relieve themselves due to the lack of public restrooms in downtown Albany.
According to Troeddson, the church’s application is the first request the city has received to allow a portable restroom to become a permanent fixture.
“The issue of portables in parks hasn’t been discussed in at least the 16 years that Ed Hodney has been director. That issue is not covered in the general parks regulations in Chapter 7 of the Municipal Code. The church has a sewer connection but is asking for a City waste nonconnection permit or sewer nonconnection permit, mentioned in AMC 9.04.040(1),” he wrote in an email asking for clarification on the issue. “Until now, no one has requested such a permit, and therefore staff have never issued one. The applicable section of the code was adopted in 1978; these permits pre-date that, at least to 1970. The Clerk has thus far been unable to find an explanation in Council minutes.”
Both Troeddson and Kidd said the city was in the process of reviewing the code and current practices. Kidd said the Council would hear more on the issue during the April 8 meeting.
“It would be premature to say that the placement of the portable restrooms in parks is or is not in accordance with the current code,” Troeddson said. “We’ll be working to find an optimal solution for all the citizens of Albany.”