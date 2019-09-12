The Albany City Council will interview four candidates to take the place of retiring Albany Municipal Court Judge Robert Scott in October after being informed of the hiring process during its meeting on Wednesday.
Interviews are set for executive session on Oct. 7. Applicants include attorneys Robert McCann, Heidi Sternhagen, Arnold Poole and Forrest Reid.
Human Resources Director Danette Jamison told the council sample questions would be emailed to them this week and the top seven to 10 questions would be used for the interview.
Mayor Sharon Konopa said councilors should be given the opportunity to recommend questions as well. Jamieson said it would be possible to include questions submitted by councilors but all candidates must be asked the same set of questions.
Time will also be a factor in the number of questions asked, according to Jamison. Each candidate is scheduled to interview for 50 minutes and according to Jamison, 10 questions is the maximum number of questions that can be reasonable asked and answered in that time span.
“We will allow councilors to submit questions and then decide whether we can put a few out ahead of time to have the candidates provide responses in writing,” Jamison clarified on Thursday, noting it was a common practice.
Councilor Mike Sykes said he knew one of the applications, sparking a discussion on whether councilors with relationships to the applicants would need to recuse themselves from the interview process.
“The test is, has he sat at your dining room table?” Jamison asked.
Sykes said the individual he knew had shared a meal at his house multiple times for various reasons.
The council eventually opted to have members disclose their relationships with applicants prior to the interview process but they would not need to recuse themselves.
Jamison said that after the Oct. 7 interviews, the process was dependent on the council. If the board narrowed it down to one candidate, it could adjourn executive session and vote to offer that individual a conditional offer. If the board finds itself torn between two candidates, it could schedule a second interview.
A formal job offer will follow a background check of the individual the board selects.
Scott announced his retirement in February of this year after the cat had already begun creeping out of the bag.
At the time, he told the council he had informed City Manager Peter Troedsson of his plans to retire in confidence.
“Unfortunately, my golf buddies and wife haven’t kept it in quite as much confidence,” Scott said, noting that his news was widely known around the city.
Scott has served as Municipal Court Judge since 2009. He plans to retire in December.