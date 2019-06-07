When Angel Escorcia told his mother he'd been accepted to the University of Oregon with a full ride plus an additional $16,000 in scholarships, she was more than 2,000 miles away.
“When I was in the sixth grade, we moved to Mexico because my mom couldn’t pay our bills here,” Escorcia said.
The then-11-year-old entered the school system across the border and said it wasn’t the right fit. So, he had a difficult conversation.
“I talked to my mom when I was 13," Escorcia said. "I’m the only U.S. citizen in my family, so I can go back and forth. It was a pretty rough conversation. She wasn’t happy about, it but she understood we have more educational support here toward college.”
Escorcia returned to the U.S. and lived with a friend’s family through the beginning of ninth grade before moving in with an aunt and uncle. He’s currently living with his grandmother.
“It’s been a lot of moving around,” he said.
Focused on making it to college, Escorcia said he sought out support at South Albany High School and spent a lot of time in the career center and with staff, working toward his goal. He visited home when he could, traveling to Mexico last Christmas and saving money to return this summer.
Earlier this year, he called his mother to tell her the good news. He’d been accepted to the University of Oregon.
“She was really excited and proud,” he said. “Before I moved she said we can’t have everything in life and we have to sacrifice to get things. I sacrificed family time but it was worth it.”
But there was still another obstacle.
“I knew college would be expensive but I had never seen this amount of money in my life,” he said of the tuition charges that amount more than $25,000 a year for in-state residents. “I didn’t know how I was going to pay for it. It felt impossible.”
Escorcia, who earned his first paycheck ($60) working on a farm before he turned 16, returned to the career center and turned, again, to staff. He found out about federal aid and scholarships.
“I put the deadlines on a calendar in my phone and just applied to all of them,” he said.
He won seven scholarships at South Albany’s senior awards night earlier this month and was awarded the University of Oregon’s Pathway scholarship that funds four years at the university.
With an acceptance letter to college in hand, and a way to pay for it, Escorcia dreamed of going into psychology, bolstered by the first-ever scholarship he received from the Boys & Girls Club of Albany.
“I got to talk to the manager there and he did the same thing, studied psychology,” Escorcia said. “I want to give back to a community and help students with their paths to college. I want to give them the same opportunities I was given.”