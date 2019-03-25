The City Council will move forward with the first steps of creating a Local Improvement District in an attempt to encourage developers to build a bridge over Burkhart Creek.
A Local Improvement District allows developers to share the cost of infrastructure improvements.
Transportation Analyst Ron Irish explained to the Council that a street crossing at Burkhart Creek was part of the overall transportation system plan that would extend Timber Ridge Street from Knox Butte Road south to Highway 20. Currently, land to the north and south of the crossing are being developed, but neither developer had to build a bridge as part of their project approval because boundaries for the properties end in the middle of the creek.
The Brandis Meadows subdivision, to the south of the creek, consists of two phases and 169 lots. According to Irish, the development can start selling lots as soon as next week. A parcel to the north was recently split and is zoned for Mixed Use Commercial. Both properties received a waiver relieving them of the responsibility of building the bridge.
“The situation that we’re in now and the reason staff is before you trying to decide if it’s a good time to form an assessment district, is that with phase one recorded and those lots being ready to sell, if we were to wait to form an assessment district we would run the potential of having essentially 121 individual homeowners out there,” Irish said.
Because the Brandis development received a waiver and not a conditional permit in regard to the bridge, Irish said it was possible for both phases of the development to be completed and the developer to leave the area without the bridge being insured through an assessment district.
Irish said taking the first steps to form a Local Improvement District by completing an engineering report would provide incentive for the developers to work together and build the bridge that he estimated would be one lane in each direction with bike lanes and sidewalks.
A bridge similar to the crossing needed at Burkhart Creek, Irish said, was being constructed for approximately $500,000.
Irish told Council that after it approved preparing a preliminary engineering report, he would contact the developers and inform them of the Council’s action.
“If we’re lucky,” he said, “that’s enough incentive for them to work together jointly to come to an agreement.”