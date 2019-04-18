Albany city staff will list the old Wells Fargo building, 300 First Ave. W., on the open market after receiving instruction from Albany Revitalization Agency to do so Wednesday night.
The board met immediately following an executive session of the Central Albany Revitalization Area Advisory Board in which the board discussed real property transactions.
ARA announced in February that it had purchased the building for $1.5 million, noting that it had been a “key element” of the downtown’s revitalization and redevelopment. As part of the announcement, the city said that the ARA would be offering the site for redevelopment utilizing the RFP — Request for Proposal — process saying it would allow ARA to balance the private market’s desire to develop the property with the express goal of downtown revitalization.
Wednesday night’s vote shifted away from the RFP process and, instead, listed the property for three weeks with proposals for development due back before the ARA board. According to Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry, the RFP process is a feasible option but the ARA has not given staff that direction.
Albany Downtown Association Executive Director Lise Grato spoke during Wednesday night’s CARA meeting prior to the executive session. She read a statement that noted the association was not aligned with a specific proposal for the future of the Wells Fargo building, but it did have an interest in the outcome.
“The Albany Downtown Association supports individuals and companies that in turn have a history of supporting our thriving downtown,” she said. “Those who have lead downtown into being a better place to eat, live and play and are known as community partners, members and supporters of CARA and the EID.” She also said any project slated for the building should not exceed the height of the original bank building or the nearby St. Francis Hotel and that parking should be taken into consideration.
On Thursday, local developer Marc Manley said he had a proposal for the building.
"We are thrilled to propose once again contributing to the revitalization of downtown Albany in a way that benefits all of Albany by creating a wonderful town center and by primarily using Albany-based contractors and suppliers much like we did when we renovated the Linn Block and Ames buildings," he said. He also said that a significant amount of time and effort, including architectural and engineering services went into the proposal.
The motion to list the property passed with board member Dick Olsen voting against, saying he wanted to wait until the city’s parking study was completed this summer.
Wednesday’s vote follows the decision to direct staff on February 21 to consult with a real-estate agent to explore possibilities for the future of the building.