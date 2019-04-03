Mayor Sharon Konopa says she spent months in 2006 transitioning homeless people from Boondoggle Camp on the north end of Simpson Park to rent-paying members of the community.
She climbed over railroad car hitches, visited all 24 tents and drove six individuals into town, getting them clean clothes and bringing them business-to-business to fill out job applications. She saw alcohol withdrawal firsthand and navigated the Catch-22 cycle of how a lack of housing and identification documents can make it difficult for homeless people to find work.
Her conclusion: “What I learned through the Camp Boondoggle experience was in order to maintain a lifestyle of being homeless, it is very difficult for someone to focus on seeking a job, let alone find housing. My goal is to get a roof over a person’s head instead of enabling he/she to stay homeless.”
More than 10 years later, the city is partnering with the Albany Police Department and several community organizations to tackle homelessness in much the same way Konopa did in 2006 — by immediately connecting homeless people with services that will not just guide them toward housing, but limit their interaction with the criminal justice system.
The City Solutions Team had its first meeting last month. According to a weekly message sent out by City Manager Peter Troeddson, the city is recruiting people who have direct contact with and knowledge of people who are camping in parks and along the river or who “end up in a compromised condition outdoors in deadly weather.”
One of those people is Jeff Blackford, executive director for Communities Helping Addicts Negotiate Change Effectively, or CHANCE.
CHANCE provides peer support to individuals struggling with homelessness and addiction, working with them to develop life skills. It’s funded through donations, fundraisers, rent from a transitional housing property and contracts with county agencies to provide its peer-support services.
Blackford said it's his understanding that CHANCE would play a “fairly large” role in the new effort.
“My understanding is that we will identify if they might have a mental health (issue) made worse by addiction. OK, do they have housing? We would give them the tools to support them,” he said. “That would happen in days," and the quick turnaround may mean that clients may not have another interaction with police.
On Wednesday, the city of Albany released a statement that solidified CHANCE's role in the program and detailed basic steps for city employees to take as part of the solution team’s process.
According to the statement and accompanying presentation, police officers and other city employees who come in contact with someone they learn is experiencing homelessness will complete their job duties — such as posting a homeless camp or issuing a trespass citation — and then ask if they can connect the individual with services.
Police Lt. Casey Dorland said those services would then be rendered immediately. Employees have been instructed to call CHANCE and, whenever possible, remain with the individual until a CHANCE representative arrives on the scene.
The idea is that individuals will be funneled to resources directly from their interaction with law enforcement rather than several days later, risking additional contact with law enforcement.
Blackford said he didn’t expect the organization’s workload to increase dramatically.
“I think it will add another layer to it,” he said, noting that CHANCE had already begun beefing up its staff. Last year, the organization had five employees; this year it has 16.
Dorland said the program would create a curbside intervention point, providing homeless individuals with information about community programs or organizations that could provide services. He said the solutions team would provide a resource at the point of contact instead of a referral.
“So often we meet people in need,” Dorland said. “We give them a help list card and we have to go to the next call.”
According to the city, at least 37 known individuals in Albany are chronically homeless, but estimates are that the actual number is twice as high.
The Solutions Team hopes to cut down on the cost of homelessness from the individual standpoint as well as the financial burden to the city of providing repetitive services. There is no cost, other than staff time, for the team’s operation.
“Ultimately, the goal is to reduce homelessness in Albany, provide meaningful, long-range solutions to individuals in need, and reduce community impacts and public costs,” the city’s statement read.
Other community organizations included in the Solutions Team include Linn County Mental Health, Alcohol & Drug, and the Albany Partnership for Housing and Community Development.